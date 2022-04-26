© 2022 KPCW

    Wake Smith on the hopes and hazards of climate intervention
    Chris Cherniak
    Today on This Green Earth, we speak with Yale University lecturer Wake Smith, who teaches a world-leading course on the topic of Climate Mitigation. The course syllabus forms the basis of his new book, Pandora's Toolbox: The Hopes and Hazards of Climate Intervention.In his book, Smith offers readers an accessible and authoritative introduction to both the hopes and hazards of some of humanity's most controversial technologies.
    This Green Earth | Apr. 26, 2022
    Nell Larson
    Nell Larson and Chris Cherniak are the hosts of This Green Earth. This week, (01:58) in celebration of International Dark Sky Week, Paul Ricketts, director of University of Utah's South Physics Observatory, will come on to speak about Utah's upcoming Dark Sky Week events, including telescope workshops and a Star party.Then, they will be speaking with (24:21) Yale University lecturer Wake Smith, who teaches a world-leading course on the topic of Climate Mitigation. The course syllabus forms the basis of his new book, Pandora's Toolbox: The Hopes and Hazards of Climate Intervention.