this_green_earth.jpg
This Green Earth

This Green Earth | October 18, 2022

Published October 18, 2022 at 11:53 AM MDT
TGE 10-18-22 (2).png

Today on This Green Earth, Nell and Chris talk salmon repopulation and synthetic biology and biodiversity conservation.

(01:52) Joining the first half of the show is Kent Redford, co-author of Strange Natures, an examination of the way we need to think about the intersection between our ability to change DNA, and what it means to be natural.

(28:23) Then, Hugh Biggar and Marc Comandatore from the California Department of Water Resources come on to discuss a pilot project to return endangered salmon to their historic habitat, and help them better survive California’s hotter and drier future.

Tags
This Green Earth Kent RedfordStrange NaturesSynthetic biologyHugh BiggarDivison of Wildlife ResourcesBiodiversitySalmonMarc Comandatore
Nell Larson
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
See stories by Nell Larson
Chris Cherniak
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
See stories by Chris Cherniak
