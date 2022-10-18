© 2022 KPCW

    This Green Earth | October 18, 2022
    Nell Larson
    Today on This Green Earth, Nell and Chris talk salmon repopulation and synthetic biology and biodiversity conservation. (01:52) Joining the first half of the show is Kent Redford, co-author of Strange Natures, an examination of the way we need to think about the intersection between our ability to change DNA, and what it means to be natural.(28:23) Then, Hugh Biggar and Marc Comandatore from the California Department of Water Resources come on to discuss a pilot project to return endangered salmon to their historic habitat, and help them better survive California’s hotter and drier future.