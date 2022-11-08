This Green Earth | November 8, 2022

First, Dr. David Stoner, Research Assistant Professor for Wildland Resources at Utah State University, speaks about the ever-increasing encounters with wildlife hikers and campers are having in Utah. (9:49)

Then, co-founder Anna Robertson discusses "The Cool Down." The platform's concept is to amplify the voices of rising creators across a variety of categories with the ultimate goal of making climate content relatable, accessible, actionable and fun. (36:41)