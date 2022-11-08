© 2022 KPCW

This Green Earth

This Green Earth | November 8, 2022

Published November 8, 2022 at 11:57 AM MST
This Green Earth | November 8, 2022
Chris Cherniak, Anna Robertson, Co-Founder and Chief Content Officer of The Cool Down, Claire Wiley

First, Dr. David Stoner, Research Assistant Professor for Wildland Resources at Utah State University, speaks about the ever-increasing encounters with wildlife hikers and campers are having in Utah. (9:49)

Then, co-founder Anna Robertson discusses "The Cool Down." The platform's concept is to amplify the voices of rising creators across a variety of categories with the ultimate goal of making climate content relatable, accessible, actionable and fun. (36:41)

This Green Earth Climate Change
Chris Cherniak
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
Claire Wiley
Claire is the Producer of This Green Earth and a volunteer DJ on Tuesday's 10am- 3pm
Nell Larson
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
  • This Green Earth | The Cool Down
    "The Cool Down" working to make climate info more accessible
    Claire Wiley
    Co-founder Anna Robertson discusses "The Cool Down," a platform working to amplify the voices of rising creators across a variety of categories with the ultimate goal of making climate content relatable, accessible, actionable and fun.
    Public Affairs
    Wildlife encounters and how to handle them
    Nell Larson
    In this episode of This Green Earth: Dr. David Stoner, Research Assistant Professor for Wildland Resources at Utah State University. Smith speaks about the ever-increasing encounters with wildlife hikers and campers are having in Utah. Stoner gives us the facts about mountain lions, shares why drought and warming have the potential to increase human encounters, and tells us the best way to handle an encounter.