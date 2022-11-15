© 2022 KPCW

This Green Earth

This Green Earth | November 15, 2022

Published November 15, 2022 at 12:58 PM MST
A view of Earth as seen from EPIC, the Earth Polychromatic Imaging Camera.
A view of Earth as seen from EPIC, the Earth Polychromatic Imaging Camera.

On this This Green Earth, Chris and Nell discuss possible cancer-curing corals and how our growing world population is affecting the planet.

Marine biologist and professor Paul Jensen shared his discoveries around the possibility of tiny seafloor creatures yielding life-saving compounds to fight viruses and cancer.

Population and Sustainability Director at the Center for Biological Diversity, Stephanie Feldstein, said on November 15, 2022, our global population reached 8 billion. Feldstein discussed the pressures on our planet from these increasing numbers and the consumption effects on biodiversity.

Nell Larson
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
