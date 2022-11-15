This Green Earth | November 15, 2022

On this This Green Earth, Chris and Nell discuss possible cancer-curing corals and how our growing world population is affecting the planet.

Marine biologist and professor Paul Jensen shared his discoveries around the possibility of tiny seafloor creatures yielding life-saving compounds to fight viruses and cancer.

Population and Sustainability Director at the Center for Biological Diversity, Stephanie Feldstein, said on November 15, 2022, our global population reached 8 billion. Feldstein discussed the pressures on our planet from these increasing numbers and the consumption effects on biodiversity.