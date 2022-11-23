This Green Earth | November 22, 2022
Nell and Chris dive into the history of animals and humans in North America and take a critical look at the modern conservation movement.
Award-winning author Dan Flores recently released his book, "Wild New World," which celebrates the wildlife on our continent and introduces the complex human cultures and individuals who have hastened their eradication.
Then environmental and science journalist Michelle Nijhuis discussed her most recent work, "Beloved Beasts, Fighting for Life in an Age of Extinction." The book provides insights on the future of the protection of all species, including our own.