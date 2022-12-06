This Green Earth | December 6, 2022

Nell Larson and Chris Cherniak take a deep dive into COP27, the United Nations Climate Change Conference which just took place in Egypt, with international climate finance advocate Joe Thwaites from the National Resources Defense Council.

Then, University of Pennsylvania professor Jared Farmer, author of "Elderflora: A Modern History of Ancient Trees," shares the fascinating history of the world’s oldest trees as they’ve been marked by climate and people from prehistory onward.

