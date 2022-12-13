This Green Earth | December 13, 2022

Today on This Green Earth, Chris and Nell dive into the deep with the author of "Why Sharks Matter" and discuss sustainability science.

Dr. Kimberly Nicholas, an associate professor of sustainability science at Lund in Sweden, shares her new book, "Under the Sky We Make: How to Be Human in a Warming World." (01:39)

Conservation biologist David Shiffman explores the importance of sharks to the world's marine ecosystems. His new book, "Why Sharks Matter," addresses the threats sharks face and what scientists, NGOs and the public can do to support their conservation. (23:32)