This Green Earth | January 17, 2023

Emmy-nominated Netflix stars, podcasters and New York Times–bestselling authors Joshua Fields Millburn and Ryan Nicodemus, a.k.a The Minimalists, discuss their journey through minimalism and how we can all separate the necessary from the overwhelming and superfluous items in our lives.

Then Founding Executive Director of the University of Maine’s advanced structures and composites center, Dr. Habib Dagher. They revealed the world’s first 100% bio-based 3D-printed home. According to Dagher, there are roughly 1 million tons per year of material in our sawmills that could be used for these designs and to print a home, it takes about 10 tons. This climate-friendly response to the nation’s affordable housing crisis could be a game changer. Learn what the next steps are in this new discovery, and the difference it could make.