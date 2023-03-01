© 2023 KPCW

this_green_earth.jpg
This Green Earth

This Green Earth | February 28, 2023

By Nell Larson,
Chris CherniakClaire Wiley
Published February 28, 2023 at 11:09 AM MST
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio were still on fire on Feb. 4.
Gene J. Puskar
/
AP
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio were still on fire on Feb. 4.

David Bowers, professor of chemistry at Ohio Northern University and law professor David Raack share their expertise on the East Palestine train derailment in Ohio and its chemical consequences.

Then, Jeff Hatten, professor of forest soils at Oregon State talks about carbon storage in soil. Soil is the Earth’s second-biggest carbon storage locker after the ocean. This research shows that moisture in the soil is the key to how well the soil carbon warehouse works.

This Green Earth
Nell Larson
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
Chris Cherniak
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer of This Green Earth and a volunteer DJ on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
