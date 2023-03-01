This Green Earth | February 28, 2023
Ways To Subscribe
David Bowers, professor of chemistry at Ohio Northern University and law professor David Raack share their expertise on the East Palestine train derailment in Ohio and its chemical consequences.
Then, Jeff Hatten, professor of forest soils at Oregon State talks about carbon storage in soil. Soil is the Earth’s second-biggest carbon storage locker after the ocean. This research shows that moisture in the soil is the key to how well the soil carbon warehouse works.