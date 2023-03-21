This Green Earth | March 21, 2023

Bin Guan, a UCLA project scientist and affiliate with NASA’s jet propulsion laboratory, discusses the new ranking system assigned to atmospheric rivers that is similar to hurricane rankings. He explains atmospheric rivers and how they can deliver needed rain and snow as well as cause flooding and landslides, as we’re seeing in California.

Then, Brian Steed from Utah State University’s Institute for Land, Water and Air discusses its engagement with policy makers, current priorities and the institute’s plans moving forward.