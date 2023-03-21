© 2023 KPCW

This Green Earth

This Green Earth | March 21, 2023

By Chris Cherniak,
Nell LarsonClaire Wiley
Published March 21, 2023 at 4:55 PM MDT
Atmospheric rivers are sinews of moisture from the tropics. The one pictured here appeared over the Northern Pacific on Jan. 3.
Bin Guan, a UCLA project scientist and affiliate with NASA’s jet propulsion laboratory, discusses the new ranking system assigned to atmospheric rivers that is similar to hurricane rankings. He explains atmospheric rivers and how they can deliver needed rain and snow as well as cause flooding and landslides, as we’re seeing in California.

Then, Brian Steed from Utah State University’s Institute for Land, Water and Air discusses its engagement with policy makers, current priorities and the institute’s plans moving forward.

This Green Earth
Chris Cherniak
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
Nell Larson
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer of This Green Earth and a volunteer DJ on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
