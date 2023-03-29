This Green Earth | March 28, 2023

Writer and philosophy professor Christopher Preston brings good news about wildlife conservation and recovery in his new book "Tenacious Beasts: Wildlife Recoveries That Change How We Think About Animals."

Next Jonny Vasic with Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment talks about a legal settlement aiming to reduce the burden of vehicle pollution across the country.

Then, Bob Deans, director for strategic engagement in the Natural Resources Defense Council, breaks down ConocoPhillips’ massive Willow Project.