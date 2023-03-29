© 2023 KPCW

LIVE BLOG: Gwyneth Paltrow in Summit County court for ski accident lawsuit
This Green Earth

This Green Earth | March 28, 2023

By Nell Larson,
Chris CherniakClaire Wiley
Published March 28, 2023 at 12:53 PM MDT
"By the middle of the next decade, the cars and trucks we buy will go twice as far on a gallon of gas," Obama promised in 2013. "That means you'll have to fill up half as often; we'll all reduce carbon pollution."
Writer and philosophy professor Christopher Preston brings good news about wildlife conservation and recovery in his new book "Tenacious Beasts: Wildlife Recoveries That Change How We Think About Animals."

Next Jonny Vasic with Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment talks about a legal settlement aiming to reduce the burden of vehicle pollution across the country.

Then, Bob Deans, director for strategic engagement in the Natural Resources Defense Council, breaks down ConocoPhillips’ massive Willow Project.

