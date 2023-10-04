© 2023 KPCW

This Green Earth

This Green Earth | October 3, 2023

By Nell Larson,
Chris CherniakClaire Wiley
Published October 4, 2023 at 4:30 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe

Nell and Chris speak with Walt Meier, Senior Research Scientist for the National Snow & Ice Data Center. A recent study reveals the lowest growth of Antarctic sea ice ever recorded. Meier talks about these results and their implications. (01:11)

 Then, Emily Quinton with Summit County Health and Alexis Lee with University of Utah Health come on for a post-event discussion covering their recent Climate Change and Physical & Mental Health program. (20:15)

This Green Earth
Nell Larson
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
See stories by Nell Larson
Chris Cherniak
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
See stories by Chris Cherniak
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer of This Green Earth and a volunteer DJ on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
See stories by Claire Wiley