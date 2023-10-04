This Green Earth | October 3, 2023

Nell and Chris speak with Walt Meier, Senior Research Scientist for the National Snow & Ice Data Center. A recent study reveals the lowest growth of Antarctic sea ice ever recorded. Meier talks about these results and their implications. (01:11)

Then, Emily Quinton with Summit County Health and Alexis Lee with University of Utah Health come on for a post-event discussion covering their recent Climate Change and Physical & Mental Health program. (20:15)