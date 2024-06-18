This Green Earth | June 18, 2024
Tom Shaub, VP of business development at DecoArt, discusses the company's decision to pursue more sustainable practices for their paint products. (01:32)
Dr. Christina Gerhardt, author and senior fellow at the University of California, Berkeley discusses her latest book, "Sea Change: An Atlas of Islands in a Rising Ocean," in which she weaves together essays, maps, art, and poetry to provide a greater understanding of island nations in a warming world. (21:20)