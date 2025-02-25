This Green Earth | February 25, 2025 By Chris Cherniak, Claire Wiley Published February 25, 2025 at 1:01 PM MST Listen • 56:01 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify RSS TuneIn KPCW Award-winning birder and acclaimed writer Pete Dunne shares remarkable stories of our feathered friends in his latest book, "The Courage of Birds." (01:34)David George Haskell illuminates and celebrates the emergence of the varied sounds of our world starting with the origins of animal song and traversing the whole arc of Earth history in his book, "Sounds Wild and Broken." (25:50)