Nature's sonic marvels and the crisis of sensory extinction

Starting with the origins of animal song and traversing the whole arc of Earth history, David George Haskell illuminates and celebrates the emergence of the varied sounds of our world in his book, "Sounds Wild and Broken."

From rain forests booming with insect sounds to swamps pulsing with frog calls we learn about evolution’s creative powers.

"Sounds Wild and Broken" was a finalist for the 2023 Pulitzer Prize and the Editor’s Choice for The New York Times Book Review.