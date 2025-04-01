This Green Earth | April 1, 2025 By Chris Cherniak, Claire Wiley Published April 1, 2025 at 4:21 PM MDT Listen • 51:00 Ways To Subscribe Apple Amazon Alexa Overcast Spotify RSS TuneIn KPCW Ryan Langendorf, a professor at the University of Colorado Boulder and with the Doak Lab, shares a recent study shedding light on sea otters as a keystone species helping to regenerate kelp forests. (2:00)Marine biologist Ronja Steinbach talks about the world of marine fungi and the role they are playing in degrading plastics. Her research highlights a largely untapped resource that is helping to remove plastics from the ocean. (26:02)