This Green Earth | August 26, 2025 By Chris Cherniak, Claire Wiley Published August 26, 2025 at 5:39 PM MDT Listen • 39:02 Chris and Claire begin the show with Award-winning science journalist Judith Schwartz who walks us through her latest book, "The Reindeer Chronicles." (01:14)Investigative journalist Nadia Hadman joins the program to discuss the uncertain future of researchers who study wildlife, air, land and water across our national parks system. (18:12)