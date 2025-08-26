Following nature’s lead on restoration
Award-winning science journalist Judith Schwartz talks about her latest book, "The Reindeer Chronicles - and Other Inspiring Stories of Working with Nature to Heal the Earth."
The book provides an insightful, global exploration of promising nature-based techniques for restoring and preserving our soil, water, agricultural systems and wildlife.
While wading through our most harrowing challenges, she provides hope in our ability to forge a new relationship with nature.