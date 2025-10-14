This Green Earth | October 14, 2025
- Peter Kuper is an award-winning cartoonist who shares a visually immersive work of graphic nonfiction with his new book "INSECTOPOLIS: A Natural History." In the book, Kuper layers history and science with color and design, to tell the remarkable tales of dung beetles navigating by the stars, hawk-size prehistoric dragonflies hunting prey and mosquitoes changing the course of human history. (01:30)
- Bridget Lyons, a traveler, explorer, and former wilderness guide talks about her new book, "Entwined: Dispatches from the Intersection of Species." Lyons takes readers everywhere from Alaska to California and Honduras to Mexico, braiding stories of animals and plants with careful observation, scientific research and wonder. (23:38)