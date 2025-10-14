© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
This Green Earth podcast title card.
This Green Earth

Dispatches from the intersection of species

By Claire Wiley,
Chris Cherniak
Published October 14, 2025 at 3:32 PM MDT
Bridget Lyons, a traveler, explorer, and former wilderness guide's new book, Entwined: Dispatches from the Intersection of Species"
Natalie Gerding
/
Publisher: Texas A&M University Press
Bridget Lyons, a traveler, explorer, and former wilderness guide's new book, Entwined: Dispatches from the Intersection of Species"

In her new book, "Entwined: Dispatches from the Intersection of Species," former wilderness guide Bridget Lyons invites readers to travel through different ecosystems to discover the animals and plants that inhabit these wild places.

Lyons navigates icebergs in Alaska while researching the nesting strategies of common eiders, witnesses the apparent demise of a humpback whale on the Baja Peninsula and observes ibex while trail running in the Alps.

Throughout the pages, Lyons awes readers with the beauty, creativity and intelligence of the natural world — and awakens us all to the reality of the world's shrinking biodiversity.

This Green Earth
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer and co-host of This Green Earth and a volunteer DJ on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
See stories by Claire Wiley
Chris Cherniak
Chris is the co-host of “This Green Earth”, a weekly radio show covering environmental news and issues. Broadcast on KPCW, the NPR affiliate for Park City. He also sits on the boards of Recycle Utah and Summit Community Power Works.
See stories by Chris Cherniak