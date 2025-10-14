In her new book, "Entwined: Dispatches from the Intersection of Species," former wilderness guide Bridget Lyons invites readers to travel through different ecosystems to discover the animals and plants that inhabit these wild places.

Lyons navigates icebergs in Alaska while researching the nesting strategies of common eiders, witnesses the apparent demise of a humpback whale on the Baja Peninsula and observes ibex while trail running in the Alps.

Throughout the pages, Lyons awes readers with the beauty, creativity and intelligence of the natural world — and awakens us all to the reality of the world's shrinking biodiversity.