© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional News

South Summit HS's choir and band are headed to Disneyland - but need funding

KPCW | By Leslie Thatcher
Published February 24, 2022 at 9:16 AM MST
SSHS band.PNG
South Summit High School
/

The South Summit High School musical groups are headed to Disneyland to perform, but are looking for community support to ensure that all those who want to participate can afford to.

As many as 60 students hope to take the bus from Kamas to the Happiest Place on Earth in Anaheim, CA for performances at Disneyland in mid-April.

Tim Rowher is the South Summit School District’s String Specialist and Advanced Orchestra Director. He says they applied to Disneyland to perform and were selected based on some of the video recordings they provided.

Rowher says they need to raise about $5,000 in order for all of the students to attend.

“There's several families that were hit pretty hard during COVID,” Rowher said, “and I know at least a few families that they decided the cost was going to be a little bit too much for even making the trip. I know looking at some of our numbers, we hope to have at least half of the groups and there's at least in my orchestra, less than half going and in the band there's only about a quarter of the students going. And so, we're hoping for those students that are going, that it's not going to be a financial burden for them. So, we're hoping to help.”

A fundraiser is planned for Saturday, March 5th at South Summit High School. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students.

“There's actually going to be a lot of fun things going on,” Rowher said. “We actually have the local band, Crooked Clover coming and one of the band members, Dennis Harrington, he is the middle school teacher at Ecker Hill Middle School, and such an awesome guy and his program is so excellent. And they, Crooked Clover volunteered their time to come and play for the community here for this event. And we also have some folks that they do teach line dancing. One of these one of those folks, Kendra Rouser, she's gonna come in teach people how to line dance.”

As part of the experience, he says the students will be able to work with music industry professionals at Disney in a professional recording studio setting.

Here’s the link to purchase tickets – as well as the place to donate if people can’t attend the fundraiser but want to contribute.

Tags

Regional News South Summit High School
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
See stories by Leslie Thatcher