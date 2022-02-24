South Summit HS's choir and band are headed to Disneyland - but need funding

As many as 60 students hope to take the bus from Kamas to the Happiest Place on Earth in Anaheim, CA for performances at Disneyland in mid-April.

Tim Rowher is the South Summit School District’s String Specialist and Advanced Orchestra Director. He says they applied to Disneyland to perform and were selected based on some of the video recordings they provided.

Rowher says they need to raise about $5,000 in order for all of the students to attend.

“There's several families that were hit pretty hard during COVID,” Rowher said, “and I know at least a few families that they decided the cost was going to be a little bit too much for even making the trip. I know looking at some of our numbers, we hope to have at least half of the groups and there's at least in my orchestra, less than half going and in the band there's only about a quarter of the students going. And so, we're hoping for those students that are going, that it's not going to be a financial burden for them. So, we're hoping to help.”

A fundraiser is planned for Saturday, March 5th at South Summit High School. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students.

“There's actually going to be a lot of fun things going on,” Rowher said. “We actually have the local band, Crooked Clover coming and one of the band members, Dennis Harrington, he is the middle school teacher at Ecker Hill Middle School, and such an awesome guy and his program is so excellent. And they, Crooked Clover volunteered their time to come and play for the community here for this event. And we also have some folks that they do teach line dancing. One of these one of those folks, Kendra Rouser, she's gonna come in teach people how to line dance.”

As part of the experience, he says the students will be able to work with music industry professionals at Disney in a professional recording studio setting.

Here’s the link to purchase tickets – as well as the place to donate if people can’t attend the fundraiser but want to contribute.