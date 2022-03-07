Mandy Pomeroy files for the Park City school board election

Jeremy Ranch resident Mandy Pomeroy has filed to seek the Park City Board of Education district-four seat. The position represents Jeremy Ranch, Moose Hollow, Kimball Canyon, Bitner, and Silver Creek.

Seat four is now held by Kara Hendrickson, who is not seeking reelection.

Pomeroy said her qualifications include eight years teaching elementary school in California. When she moved to Park City in 2013, she got involved with the Jeremy Ranch elementary school PTO and is now in her third year as president.

She also works with the Park City Education Foundation chairing the Red Apple Gala fundraiser event. In addition, she fills in as a substitute teacher and said she sees firsthand what students and teachers do every day.

“So I've been in the classroom. I've been in communication--constant communication with the teachers and have a really good grasp of what's going on in the school system.”

Pomeroy said Park City’s teachers’ recent responses to a survey revealed concerns about the school board and district administration’s communication and representation. Teacher survey replies also referenced the Park City Education Foundation’s understanding of realities in the classroom. Pomeroy said she was surprised by the results and the dissatisfaction felt by teachers.

“There was a recent survey that was done amongst the teachers that came out to us PTO presidents and they were expressing concern and frustration that they did not see an active involvement with the Education Foundation physically in the schools. I am in the schools and actively involved as much as I possibly can be. And the teachers are asking for that. They want involvement. They want to see the board members; they want to see what we are doing and have a better open relationship with the board members, and I have the ability to do that.”

Pomeroy is one of four people running for the seat, which means a primary. Edward Panos, Meredith Reed, and Josh Mann filed for the fourth district seat.

Summit County Clerk Evelyn Furse said the primary for the school board works the same as any other county election. A primary election is triggered when more than two people are running for the same seat. Utah’s primary is June 28.

“People will get the chance to vote for two and then the highest two vote-getters will get it.”

Seat five is also open this year, and incumbent School Board President Erin Grady filed to run for a second term. Nick Hill has thrown his hat in the ring for the seat as well. Seat five represents Pinebrook and Summit Park neighborhoods.