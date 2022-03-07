Mountain Mediation Center Community Conversations: "LET’S TALK ABOUT WOMYN"

Mediation Center Board member Claustina Reynolds says the bilingual conversation begins at 6:30 Tuesday evening, March 8th. There will be a panel and then smaller breakout rooms with a facilitated conversation.

“Our panel -- it's basically a section of different women, what we did was we have a multi-generational panel, which will help us to explore the intersectionality of gender, race, culture, religion, and disability,” Reynolds said. “And so, we have some students from Teen Council that will be on our panel. And we also have a couple of women that will be from our community on the panel as well.”

One of the panelists, Jill Sheinberg, adds there are bilingual translators to include more of the community.

The translation is a wonderful idea,” Sheinberg said. “Because we bring in more people that way. We have both people who speak English as their first language and people who speak Spanish as their first or second language. And it really is we've learned, I think, everyone who's participated has learned something and come away with more knowledge about their community, which is sort of what our goal is.”

The conversations aren’t to solve problems but to actively listen to others and engage new voices. To participate via Zoom here is the link.