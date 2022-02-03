© 2022 KPCW

Cool Science Radio

Author David Chalmers | Reality+: Virtual Worlds and the Problems of Philosophy |Feb. 3, 2022

Published February 3, 2022 at 5:01 PM MST
On Cool Science Radio, John and Kyle spoke to David Chalmers who has written Reality+: Virtual Worlds and the Problems of Philosophy. This book is about the future of the MetaVerse which Chalmers contends will be a genuine reality where we can live a meaningful life.

Cool Science RadioReality+, Virtual Worlds and the Problems of PhilosophyDavid Chalmers
Kyle Maguire
John Wells
John's curiosity with science and technology began at the age of 7 with the country's space program. With a subscription his parents gave him to Popular Science and Popular Mechanics along with other periodicals and Walter Cronkite's evening broadcast he studied everything space. He followed the lives of America's test pilots and astronauts who piloted Mercury, Gemini and Apollo spacecraft. His curiosity in how things were built led him to dismantling the family's window fan, toaster and lawnmower. Taking apart things was easy. Putting them back together, well, not so much. John grew up in New York state and Massachusetts with 2 brothers and 2 sisters. He received a BA in Economics and Sociology from the University of Maryland.
