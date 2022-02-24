Dr. Anton Bizzell | President and Chief Executive Officer of The Bizzell Group, LLC | Feb. 24, 2022
Published February 24, 2022 at 12:23 PM MST
In this episode of Cool Science Radio Lynn is joined by physician and entrepreneur Dr. Anton Bizzell. He is the President and Chief Executive Officer of The Bizzell Group, LLC, a strategy, consulting, and technology firm. Dr. Bizzell works to deliver data-driven, research-informed, innovative solutions to the world’s most complex healthcare challenges. He speaks on a broad range of current issues facing the American public, including healthcare disparities, access, quality, behavioral health and substance use disorders prevention and recovery.
John's curiosity with science and technology began at the age of 7 with the country's space program. With a subscription his parents gave him to Popular Science and Popular Mechanics along with other periodicals and Walter Cronkite's evening broadcast he studied everything space. He followed the lives of America's test pilots and astronauts who piloted Mercury, Gemini and Apollo spacecraft. His curiosity in how things were built led him to dismantling the family's window fan, toaster and lawnmower. Taking apart things was easy. Putting them back together, well, not so much. John grew up in New York state and Massachusetts with 2 brothers and 2 sisters. He received a BA in Economics and Sociology from the University of Maryland.
Lynn Ware Peek is a long-time contributor to KPCW. She joined the station in 2008 with Tales from the Wasatch Back, was a reporter from 2012 to 2016, and co-hosts and produces two of KPCW’s Public Affairs Hour shows, The Mountain Life, on health and lifestyle, on Wednesdays and Cool Science Radio, tackling science and technology every Thursday.