2012 predictor of the COVID 19 pandemic shares the virus's journey through the human population

Published April 21, 2022 at 11:35 AM MDT
David Quammen
https://davidquammen.com/bio

David Quammen, author of 2012’s book Spillover that predicted in uncanny detail the 2019 Covid pandemic, joins Cool Science Radio today. Quammen’s opening paragraph written in 2012 told us what scientists believed could be coming, and 7 years later, it came. Since its emergence in 2019, 6 million human lives have been lost around the world.

These past 2 years David has been hard at work interviewing 94 virologists and infectious-disease experts about the SARS-CoV-2 virus, its origins, evolution, and journey through the human population.

Lynn Ware Peek
Lynn Ware Peek is a long-time contributor to KPCW. She joined the station in 2008 with Tales from the Wasatch Back, was a reporter from 2012 to 2016, and co-hosts and produces two of KPCW’s Public Affairs Hour shows, The Mountain Life, on health and lifestyle, on Wednesdays and Cool Science Radio, tackling science and technology every Thursday.
John Wells
John's curiosity with science and technology began at the age of 7 with the country's space program. With a subscription his parents gave him to Popular Science and Popular Mechanics along with other periodicals and Walter Cronkite's evening broadcast he studied everything space. He followed the lives of America's test pilots and astronauts who piloted Mercury, Gemini and Apollo spacecraft. His curiosity in how things were built led him to dismantling the family's window fan, toaster and lawnmower. Taking apart things was easy. Putting them back together, well, not so much. John grew up in New York state and Massachusetts with 2 brothers and 2 sisters. He received a BA in Economics and Sociology from the University of Maryland.
