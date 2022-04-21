2012 predictor of the COVID 19 pandemic shares the virus's journey through the human population
David Quammen, author of 2012’s book Spillover that predicted in uncanny detail the 2019 Covid pandemic, joins Cool Science Radio today. Quammen’s opening paragraph written in 2012 told us what scientists believed could be coming, and 7 years later, it came. Since its emergence in 2019, 6 million human lives have been lost around the world.
These past 2 years David has been hard at work interviewing 94 virologists and infectious-disease experts about the SARS-CoV-2 virus, its origins, evolution, and journey through the human population.
