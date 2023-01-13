Science of piracy on the high seas with historian Dr. Daphne Geanacopoulos
Dive into the world of piracy on the high seas in the 17th century with historian Dr. Daphne Geanacopoulos.
She shares the never-before-told story of Sarah Kidd, the wife of the infamous pirate, Captain Kidd.
Were pirates gentlemen or bandits in the 17th century? It’s a story of culture, of the power of the wives at home and the science of piracy centuries ago. Her book is, "The Pirate's Wife: The Remarkable True Story of Sarah Kidd."