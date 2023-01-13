© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
cool_science.jpg
Cool Science Radio

Science of piracy on the high seas with historian Dr. Daphne Geanacopoulos

By Katie Mullaly,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published January 12, 2023 at 12:50 PM MST
Historian Dr. Daphne Geanacopoulos
Daphne Geanacopoulos
Historian Dr. Daphne Geanacopoulos

Dive into the world of piracy on the high seas in the 17th century with historian Dr. Daphne Geanacopoulos.

She shares the never-before-told story of Sarah Kidd, the wife of the infamous pirate, Captain Kidd.

Were pirates gentlemen or bandits in the 17th century? It’s a story of culture, of the power of the wives at home and the science of piracy centuries ago. Her book is, "The Pirate's Wife: The Remarkable True Story of Sarah Kidd."

Cool Science Radio
Katie Mullaly
See stories by Katie Mullaly
Lynn Ware Peek
Lynn Ware Peek is a long-time contributor to KPCW. She joined the station in 2008 with Tales from the Wasatch Back, was a reporter from 2012 to 2016, and co-hosts and produces two of KPCW’s Public Affairs Hour shows, The Mountain Life, on health and lifestyle, on Wednesdays and Cool Science Radio, tackling science and technology every Thursday.
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek