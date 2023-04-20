Celebrating 20 years of the Clark Planetarium

The mission at the Clark Planetarium in downtown Salt Lake City is to inspire and engage curious minds by connecting people to the wonder of the universe. For more than 50 years the planetarium, formerly the Hanson Planetarium, has been a go-to destination for visitors of all ages who want to discover and learn about space and science. This summer marks its 20th anniversary. To celebrate it's offering science and astronomy themed events to get people excited about science space, and of course astronomy. Jason Sills, associate director of the planetarium, talks about upcoming events and stargazing in Utah.