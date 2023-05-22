A tribute to surround sound pioneer Jim Fosgate
KPCW's very own Friday night DJ and surround sound expert Mike Wisland talks about the life of a true local legend, Emmy winner and surround sound pioneer Jim Fosgate.
Heber resident Jim Fosgate was a family man, inventor and holder of some 17 patents. He pioneered sound technology by inventing the first car stereo amplifier. He launched an audio company in Heber and was the creator of surround sound. Jim passed away in December at the age of 85. A celebration of his life will be held at Red Butte Garden on May 21.