How to beat allergies without a shot or over-the-counter medicine

Dr. Roberto Garcia-Ibáñez is the CEO and founder of Potens Allergy, a company that has researched and developed immunotherapy treatment for allergies and allergy-induced asthma. He has been treating patients for diseases and symptoms related to allergies, asthma and immunology since 1987. His company has developed immunotherapy to activate dendritic cells in the vestibular space of the mouth in conjunction with the circadian rhythm to fight allergies.



Nocturnal vestibular immunotherapy takes advantage of physiological changes to the immune system at night during the circadian cycle. Nocturnal vestibular immunotherapy utilizes the dendritic-rich vestibular space which is a desirable location for immunotherapy delivery as these cells absorb the allergen effectively.