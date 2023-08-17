© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cool Science Radio

How to beat allergies without a shot or over-the-counter medicine

By Katie Mullaly,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published August 17, 2023 at 1:18 PM MDT

Dr. Roberto Garcia-Ibáñez is the CEO and founder of Potens Allergy, a company that has researched and developed immunotherapy treatment for allergies and allergy-induced asthma. He has been treating patients for diseases and symptoms related to allergies, asthma and immunology since 1987. His company has developed immunotherapy to activate dendritic cells in the vestibular space of the mouth in conjunction with the circadian rhythm to fight allergies.

  1. Nocturnal vestibular immunotherapy takes advantage of physiological changes to the immune system at night during the circadian cycle.
  2. Nocturnal vestibular immunotherapy utilizes the dendritic-rich vestibular space which is a desirable location for immunotherapy delivery as these cells absorb the allergen effectively.
Cool Science Radio
Katie Mullaly
Cool Science Radio Co-Host
See stories by Katie Mullaly
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek