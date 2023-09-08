Local ski lift company Skytrac shares latest lift advances

Remember the days of skiing when you’d get perhaps 7 or 8 runs in all day because the lifts were that slow? Now you can do that many runs in an hour. As our first thoughts of winter come creeping into our summer, we thought we’d talk about the technology of ski lifts. Skytrac is a local Utah company with a rich history in aerial lift technology with roots going back nearly four decades. With this experience, they began manufacturing lifts in 2010 – the only new North American aerial ropeway manufacturer to be founded in more than 30 years. Carl Skylling, President / Director of Sales joins Cool Science Radio to talk about ski lifts and ski lift technologies.

