Cool Science Radio

Historical novel tells story of ambitious NASA secretary

By Katie Mullaly,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published October 23, 2023 at 2:36 PM MDT

Cool Science Radio rarely looks at fiction, but this interview with novelist Isa Arsén highlights mid-century women in science.

Arsén's book, "Shoot the Moon," is at once sweeping historical fiction and a heart-wrenching love story, with a dash of the metaphysical.

Readers who were sad to turn the last page of "Lessons in Chemistry," and "The Time Traveler’s Wife" may turn to "Shoot the Moon" as their next great read. This is the debut novel of author Isa Arsén, an audio engineer and writer in South Texas.

Cool Science Radio
Katie Mullaly
Cool Science Radio Co-Host
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
