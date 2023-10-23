Historical novel tells story of ambitious NASA secretary

Arsén's book, "Shoot the Moon," is at once sweeping historical fiction and a heart-wrenching love story, with a dash of the metaphysical.

Readers who were sad to turn the last page of "Lessons in Chemistry," and "The Time Traveler’s Wife" may turn to "Shoot the Moon" as their next great read. This is the debut novel of author Isa Arsén, an audio engineer and writer in South Texas.