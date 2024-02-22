© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cool Science Radio

Hope for humanity's survival

By Katie Mullaly,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published February 22, 2024 at 12:07 PM MST
Image courtesy of MIT Press

As a species, humanity faces existential threats from all directions: overpopulation, global climate change, and urbanization, just to name a few. But, according to our guests, there are novel and even hopeful ways to meet these challenges, but we must change the conversation from “sustainability” to “survival.” It begins with humans starting to act with the rest of the biosphere, and each other, in accordance with Darwinian principles that center around figuring out survival. Daniel Brooks, Professor Emeritus at University of Toronto, and Salvatore Agosta, Associate Professor at Virginia Commonwealth University, discuss their new book “Darwinian Survival Guide, Hope for the Twenty-First Century,” and share hope for our survival.

Cool Science Radio
Katie Mullaly
Cool Science Radio Co-Host
See stories by Katie Mullaly
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek