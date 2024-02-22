Hope for humanity's survival

As a species, humanity faces existential threats from all directions: overpopulation, global climate change, and urbanization, just to name a few. But, according to our guests, there are novel and even hopeful ways to meet these challenges, but we must change the conversation from “sustainability” to “survival.” It begins with humans starting to act with the rest of the biosphere, and each other, in accordance with Darwinian principles that center around figuring out survival. Daniel Brooks, Professor Emeritus at University of Toronto, and Salvatore Agosta, Associate Professor at Virginia Commonwealth University, discuss their new book “Darwinian Survival Guide, Hope for the Twenty-First Century,” and share hope for our survival.