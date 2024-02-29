Explore the Wild Wasatch Front with Natural History Museum of Utah

Lisa Thompson, exhibit developer and interpretive planner at the Natural History Museum of Utah, developed the "Nature All Around Us" exhibit. She joins the show to discuss her new books, "Wild Wasatch Front," an urban nature guide and how it just made its debut at the Women in Nature & Science celebration on Feb. 10 at the museum.

"Wild Wasatch Front" invites locals and tourists to discover the unexpected nature thriving within our cities and towns and provides a fresh perspective on communities from Provo to Salt Lake City to Ogden.