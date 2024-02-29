NPR Correspondent explores the intersection of science and everyday life

Nell Greenfieldboyce, science correspondent for NPR for nearly two decades has reported from inside a space shuttle, the bottom of a coal mine, and the control room of a particle collider among many other experiences making her the beloved voice for science that NPR fans have heard over the years. Greenfieldboyce shares her debut book, "Transient and Strange: Notes on the Science of Life," where she relates very personal stories about the intersection of science and everyday life.

