Cool Science Radio

NPR Correspondent explores the intersection of science and everyday life

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Katie Mullaly
Published February 29, 2024 at 4:19 PM MST
nellgreenfieldboyce.com

Nell Greenfieldboyce, science correspondent for NPR for nearly two decades has reported from inside a space shuttle, the bottom of a coal mine, and the control room of a particle collider among many other experiences making her the beloved voice for science that NPR fans have heard over the years. Greenfieldboyce shares her debut book, "Transient and Strange: Notes on the Science of Life," where she relates very personal stories about the intersection of science and everyday life.

