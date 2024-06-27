How innovation and the power of technology are harnessed to create nature-rich communities

We live in an age when humanity spends 90% of its time indoors, yet the nature around us—especially in America’s cities—has never been more vital. This distancing from nature has sparked crises in mental health, longevity, and hope for the next generation and has heightened the risks we face from historic floods, heatwaves, and wildfires. But what if the innovation and power of technology were harnessed to create nature-rich communities?

Ecological engineer Nadina Galle, a fellow at MIT’s Senseable City Lab, was selected for Forbes’ 30 under 30 list, and is a 2024 National Geographic Explorer. She coined the concept of "Internet of Nature" (IoN), or the ways we can utilize technology to create nature-rich communities. It is all in her new book, "The Nature of Our Cities: Harnessing the Power of the Natural World to Survive a Changing Planet."