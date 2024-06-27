© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cool Science Radio

How innovation and the power of technology are harnessed to create nature-rich communities

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Katie Mullaly
Published June 27, 2024 at 11:47 AM MDT

We live in an age when humanity spends 90% of its time indoors, yet the nature around us—especially in America’s cities—has never been more vital. This distancing from nature has sparked crises in mental health, longevity, and hope for the next generation and has heightened the risks we face from historic floods, heatwaves, and wildfires. But what if the innovation and power of technology were harnessed to create nature-rich communities?

Ecological engineer Nadina Galle, a fellow at MIT’s Senseable City Lab, was selected for Forbes’ 30 under 30 list, and is a 2024 National Geographic Explorer. She coined the concept of "Internet of Nature" (IoN), or the ways we can utilize technology to create nature-rich communities. It is all in her new book, "The Nature of Our Cities: Harnessing the Power of the Natural World to Survive a Changing Planet."

Cool Science Radio
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Katie Mullaly
Cool Science Radio Co-Host
See stories by Katie Mullaly