Cool Science Radio

The most solid evidence ever for an intermediate-mass black hole

By Katie Mullaly,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published August 8, 2024 at 11:32 AM MDT
Image courtesy of principal investigator Max Häberle

What can seven fast-moving stars within a globular cluster indicate to astronomers?

Well, if you're looking for black holes, quite a bit. In fact, these stars, and the evidence they provide of the existence of a black hole, are a really big deal.

Anil Seth, professor of physics and astronomy at the University of Utah and co-principal investigator, talks about this once-in-a-career discovery of the most solid evidence ever for an intermediate-mass black hole.

Read the full article in Nature.

Click here for tickets to Prof. Seth's presentation at Clarke Planetarium.

Katie Mullaly
Cool Science Radio Co-Host
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
