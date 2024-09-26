© 2024 KPCW

Cool Science Radio

Treating math like any other human language

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Katie Mullaly
Published September 26, 2024 at 1:08 PM MDT
Math is so much more than moving numeric symbols around on a page. Math is a system of communication, a universal language of sorts. And this language, like so many others, is made up of nouns, verbs, and even has its own grammar.

So from the perspective that math is just like any other language, it becomes something that can and should be understood, utilized and even embraced, even by those who “aren’t math people.”

Ben Orlin, math teacher, and author of the new book “Math for English Majors: A Human Take on the Universal Language” talks about how math can be translated into a language that non-math people can use.

