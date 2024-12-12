© 2024 KPCW

Cool Science Radio

Ever wonder about surfing the rings of Saturn or golfing on the moon?

By Katie Mullaly,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published December 12, 2024 at 1:31 PM MST
Book cover of "Daydreaming in the Solar System"
Courtesy of MIT Press
Co-authors of "Daydreaming in the Solar System", John Moores and Jesse Rogerson
Courtesy of MIT Press
Co-authors of "Daydreaming in the Solar System", John Moores and Jesse Rogerson

None of us will ever get to do things like surf the rings of Saturn, golf on the moon, or repel into one of Mars' deep canyons, but that doesn’t mean we can’t daydream about it.

John Moores, science advisor to the president of the Canadian Space Agency, helps us imagine these exotic adventures. He has written a new book with Jesse Rogerson and illustrator Michelle Parsons called "Daydreaming in the Solar System: Surfing Saturn’s Rings, Golfing on the Moon, and Other Adventures in Space Exploration."

Cool Science Radio
