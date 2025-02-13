The story of Flaco, the world's most famous bird
Nature writer David Gessner hosted the National Geographic Explorer show The Call of the Wild and is the author of thirteen books that blend a love of nature, humor, memoir and environmentalism, including the New York Times bestselling "All the Wild That Remains."
He explores a story that captured his interest. It’s about the world’s most famous bird, Flaco, the Eurasian eagle-owl, and its year-long odyssey after escaping from Central Park Zoo, capturing the hearts and imaginations of millions of followers around the world. "The Book of Flaco" is a parable of freedom, wildness, and our urban ecosystems.