© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cool Science Radio podcast title card.
Cool Science Radio

Citizen scientists are keeping parks plastic-free

By Scott Greenberg
Published October 16, 2025 at 12:00 PM MDT
Photo of Becky Schnekser
Adventure Scientists

Each year, millions of people visit U.S. national parks and federal lands to experience their natural beauty, but many of those same landscapes are facing an increasingly visible problem — plastic waste. The Plastic-Free Parks TrashBlitz, now in its fourth year, invites the public to help combat that issue through community science.

Becky Schnekser, communications manager at Adventure Scientists, explains how volunteers can participate by visiting a park or public land, collecting litter and submitting their findings through the TrashBlitz app. The data, gathered in collaboration with the nonprofit 5 Gyres, helps identify the most common materials, items and brands found across public lands, guiding evidence-based recommendations to reduce plastic pollution.

Schnekser shares how this nationwide initiative turns everyday visitors into environmental data collectors and how small individual actions, when aggregated, can lead to powerful change for our planet’s most beloved places.

Cool Science Radio
Scott Greenberg
Co-Host Cool Science Radio and wine expert
See stories by Scott Greenberg