Cool Science Radio podcast title card.
Cool Science Radio

How a simple blood test could transform depression care

By Scott Greenberg,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published October 30, 2025 at 2:20 PM MDT
Finding the right antidepressant has long been a slow, frustrating process of trial and error that can take more than a year to resolve. But a new diagnostic breakthrough may change that entirely.

NeuroKaire, a precision psychiatry company, has developed BrightKaire, a simple blood test that helps clinicians match patients with the most effective antidepressant in just six to eight weeks.

Dr. Justin Coffey, NeuroKaire’s chief medical officer, explains how the test works, what it means for patients with major depressive disorder and why this technology could save billions in healthcare costs while improving quality of life for millions. He also discusses the recent CMS regulatory approval that allows clinicians to begin ordering the test and shares his vision for how precision psychiatry will reshape mental health care in the coming years.

