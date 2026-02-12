Cool Science Radio | February 12, 2026

NHMU executive director and entomologist Jason Cryan highlights Bug World, a new blockbuster exhibition opening at the Natural History Museum of Utah. Built by the special effects studio behind “The Lord of the Rings” and “Avatar,” the exhibition brings the hidden genius of insects to life at a jaw dropping scale. (1:18)

Then, University of Chicago professor Eric Oliver explores what it actually means to know yourself, and why so many people feel quietly dissatisfied even when life seems fine. (26:04)