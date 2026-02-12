© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cool Science Radio podcast title card.
Cool Science Radio

Cool Science Radio | February 12, 2026

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Scott Greenberg
Published February 12, 2026 at 10:34 AM MST
Cool Science Radio podcast title card.
KPCW

NHMU executive director and entomologist Jason Cryan highlights Bug World, a new blockbuster exhibition opening at the Natural History Museum of Utah. Built by the special effects studio behind “The Lord of the Rings” and “Avatar,” the exhibition brings the hidden genius of insects to life at a jaw dropping scale. (1:18)

Then, University of Chicago professor Eric Oliver explores what it actually means to know yourself, and why so many people feel quietly dissatisfied even when life seems fine. (26:04)

Cool Science Radio
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek
Scott Greenberg
Co-Host Cool Science Radio and wine expert
See stories by Scott Greenberg