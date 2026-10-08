Cool Science Radio | October 9, 2026
- Marc Abrahams, founder and editor of the Annals of Improbable Research, discusses the 2026 Ig Nobel Prizes, which celebrate scientific research that first makes people laugh and then makes them think. He shares some of this year's unusual discoveries and the story behind the annual ceremony. (01:05)
- RC Mowers co-founder and CEO Michael Brandt discusses how remote-operated and autonomous mowing technology is helping workers tackle dangerous terrain. He explains how GPS, LiDAR and robotics are being used to improve safety, address labor shortages and make difficult jobs more efficient. (26:56)