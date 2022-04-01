Fresh Tracks Friday - April 1, 2022

9 am - "Wild Child" by The Black Keys

The Black Keys are made up of Guitarist and vocalist Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney. The duo met when they were eight years old in their neighborhood of Akron, Ohio. Almost four decades later they've got a new album out titled "Dropout Boogie". And locally, they'll be in concert at USANA Amphitheater in West Valley City on July 11th

10 am - "You Got To Move" by Mavis Staples & Levon Helm

Mavis Staples has announced "Carry Me Home", a new album of live music recorded with The Band’s Levon Helm in Woodstock, New York in 2011. "Carry Me Home" was recorded at Helm’s studio and it’s among Helm’s final recordings. Recorded over a decade ago it is released for the first time to the public today.

11 am - "No Man's Land" by Shovels & Rope

Shovels & Rope are an American folk duo from Charleston, South Carolina composed of husband-and-wife Michael Trent and Cary Ann Hearst. Combining threads from their individual solo careers, Shovels & Rope blends traditional folk, rock and roll, and country-rock.

1 pm - "Carry Me Home" by Morgan Wade

Morgan Wade is a singer-songwriter based out of Floyd, Virginia. She started writing songs at eight years old, but it wasn't until she turned 18 that she began to perform live. She has since played up and down the East Coast. Fun Fact: She has 150 tattoos.

2 pm - "The Future" by Nathaniel Rateliff & The Nightsweats

Nathaniel Rateliff says he first learned to have confidence on stage from his middle school choir teacher. On Thursday night, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats headlined ' A GRAMMY In The Schools Salute to Music Education' — part of the Recording Academy’s leadup to the 64th GRAMMY Awards on Sunday.

3 pm - "How Do You Know?" by The Infamous Stringdusters

The Infamous Stringdusters new album is titled "Toward The Fray". The album cover art features a young girl holding a teddy bear and wearing a gas mask. If you want, you can buy custom-made skis or a snowboard with the album cover art on it, made by Meier skis.

4 pm - "Poster Child" by Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Covid shutdown allowed the band time to write and rehearse and rediscover themselves as a band. Their twelfth studio album "Unlimited Love" comes out today!

5 pm - "The Light Saw Me" by Jason Boland & The Stragglers

On the surface, "The Light Saw Me" traces a cowboy living in Texas in the 1890s who is abducted by aliens and ended up in Texas in the 1990s. On a deeper level, the song, which appears on the album by the same name, shows how everyone and everything is connected by love.

6 pm - "I Wanna Know" by Boy Golden

This is our third Fresh Track in our weekly series from the act called Boy Golden. Boy Golden proclaims himself the Founder and minister of The Church of Better Daze. Boy Golden aims to redefine jam band and stoner cultures by turning dead heads into lively brains, and to unite us all in a hazy dream of togetherness

7 pm - "Stand At Ease" by Kitchen Dwellers

These guys are a band out of Bozeman, Montana who started out string-picking out the back door of the restaurant kitchen where they worked. Their new album is titled Wise River, after a river that runs 30 miles through the Southwestern region of Montana. It is a favorite spot for fly fishermen.

8 pm - "Faithless" by The Airborne Toxic Event

One can't help but wonder, "Why did they name the band this?" Here's the answer: front man Mikel Jollett named the band after a section of Don DeLillo's postmodern novel White Noise. In the book, a chemical spill from a railcar releases a poisonous cloud, dubbed by the military and media as an "airborne toxic event." Jollett chose the phrase because it triggers the fear of death that fundamentally alters the protagonist's outlook on himself, his family, and his life.