Utah Legislature picks congressional district map

The map is one of six drawn by lawmakers – five from a GOP-led state redistricting committee and two by Democrats.

On Monday, the committee selected its preferred map — Option C — which was later adopted by both the House and Senate during a special legislative session and signed by Gov. Spencer Cox.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports lawmakers must turn over their top pick to 3rd District Court Judge Dianna Gibson by Oct. 13 for review.

In August, Gibson tossed out the existing maps from use in the 2026 election, saying they violated the tenets of Proposition 4, a voter-approved initiative that sought to ban partisan gerrymandering and set up an independent redistricting commission.

Gibson will now decide whether the Legislature’s map, or one of dozens of others submitted by the public, can be used in 2026. The lieutenant governor’s office has said a new map must be in place by Nov. 10 to give county clerks enough time to prepare for the midterm elections.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state. To read more, visit the Salt Lake Tribune website: https://www.sltrib.com/news/politics/2025/10/06/utah-legislature-picks/