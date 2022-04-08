Fresh Tracks Friday - April 8, 2022

9 am -"Hey Girl (Live)" by The Ghost of Paul Revere

This Maine-based trio examines life’s ebbs and flows through a distinct and dynamic distillation of folk, bluegrass, rock, and alternative sounds. Their latest release, "Field Notes Vol 3" features seven tracks of what the band says are unheard studio cuts and live recordings.

10 am - "12th of June" by Lyle Lovett

This new Fresh Track will appear as the title track on Lovett's first album in a decade. In “12th of June,” Lovett reflects on big changes in his life since becoming a father to twin children in 2017.

11 am - "Love To Spare" by Nicki Bluhm, A.J. Croce

Nicki Bluhm got her musical start in San Francisco where she headed up Nicki Bluhm and the Gramblers. In 2017 Bluhm made the decision to leave California to forge a career as a solo artist in Nashville. Her new album "Avondale Drive" combines nostalgic country rock with distinctly modern, sharp lyricism. She co-wrote and recorded this Fresh Track with A.J. Croce.

1 pm - "What In The World" by The Bros. Landreth

The Brothers Landreth is a Canadian alternative country and folk, music group. They recently released this love song that tries to answer the question — what would you do without that monumental person in your life?

2 pm - "Forever" by Sheryl Crow

This song will be part of the new documentary film "Sheryl" that premiered at South By South West (SXSW) and will soon be available on Showtime. Speaking about the film, Sheryl Crow said, "It’s a story full of sex, drugs, and rock and roll - and I’m only telling it once."

3 pm - "Watch Me Change" by Luke Winslow King

Luke Winslow King is a New Orleans-based guitarist, singer, producer, and songwriter. His work is an eclectic mix that combines Mississippi delta blues, folk music, traditional jazz, and roots rock & roll. His new album "If These Walls Could Talk" comes out May 6th.

4 pm - "Can O' Pop" by Steve Poltz

Stuck in Nashville during the pandemic, Steve Poltz joined the Wood Brothers for outdoor, socially-distant hangs, and, on a whim, decided to record one song with them. This led to a full album by Poltz titled "Stardust & Satellites" produced by Oliver and Jano Rix of the Wood Brothers.

5 pm - "Caught Me At A Good Time" by Paul Cauthen

From Tyler, Texas, Paul Cauthen's rich, resonant, bass-leaning tenor voice is dubbed Big Velvet. Music is in his DNA, as he comes from a family deeply steeped in music. He'll be performing live at The Commonwealth Room in Salt Lake City for 2 nights next week - April 13th and 14th.

6 pm - "Burning Down The Prairie" by Ian Noe

According to a Wall Street Journal story, Ian Noe's new album, "River Fools and Mountain Saints" is a portrait of Kentucky characters, "often inebriated, some musically fixated, many inclined toward impulsive acts, all facing decline of their towns, ecological debacle and overwhelming natural disasters.” Ian Noe will be performing live at The State Room in SLC on April 23rd.

7 pm - "Colours in Between" by True Strays

. True Strays are lifelong friends, songwriters, and country boys – from Bristol, England who are fast carving out a niche of their own in the UK / Americana scene. Their music is a cathartic celebration of alternative roots Americana and blues-rock.

8 pm - "You Know My Love" by Gov't Mule

Last Fall, Gov’t Mule – led by GRAMMY® Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, guitar legend, and producer Warren Haynes – released a blues album titled "Heavy Load Blues". Following the success of that album, they have now released a Deluxe Edition, which features 8 additional studio and live tracks such as this one, written by Willie Dixon in 1960.