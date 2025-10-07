Kimball Junction crash causes gridlock during morning commute

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike Alexander said a passenger vehicle and pickup truck collided at the intersection of state Route 224 and Olympic Parkway around 7 a.m. Oct. 7.

Alexander said both drivers sustained “minor” to “moderate” injuries. The mangled passenger vehicle deployed airbags and remained on the roadway for hours. Several lanes on state Route 224 were blocked until around 10 a.m. due to the collision.

He said crash investigators spent extra time at the scene, delaying crash cleanup and adding to the traffic jam.

“Normally, we would save that for like very serious injury crashes, but in this case… our crash reconstruction team just decided, let’s go ahead and investigate it a little bit further,” Alexander said.

Traffic backed up on eastbound Interstate 80 to Jeremy Ranch due to the crash, as well as on Kilby Road. There were also delays on nearby U.S. Highway 40 and state Route 248 heading into Park City proper.

Highland Estates resident Jon Weinberg said the backup impacted his family’s morning commute.

“Today is definitely not normal,” Weinberg said. “Definitely one of the worst I’ve seen. Definitely concerned as more development comes and we build more at [Kimball] Junction. The traffic situation is just tough and we don’t even have skiing happening yet.”

The Utah Department of Transportation reported the crash was fully cleared before 11 a.m.