Fresh Tracks Friday | July 1, 2022

9 am - Hot Body Police - Love The System feat. Kid Creole and the Coconuts

Love The System is a Dutch 11 piece Disco/Funk formation designed to make you feel real nice.

On this fun fresh track they are joined by Kid Creole and the Coconuts, who say they are unmatched in their energy, originality and musical hipness by any others.

10 am -It Takes A Lot To Laugh, It Takes A Train To Cry - Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band has been a staple in American roots music for over 55 years. Their latest album is titled "Dirt Does Dylan". It's a ten-track album highlighting some of the gems from Dylan’s vast catalog.The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will be performing here in Park City on August 5th at the George S. and Dolores Eccles Center.

11 am - Penguins- Ed Sheeran

Penguins is a song that Ed Sheeran says he wrote quite a while ago, but it never made it onto an album. He said it took about 30 minutes to write, which is kind of a long time, because it has a lot of words. This version appears on his "=(Tour Edition)" album

1 pm - Cross The Track - Maceo Parker

This is off Maceo Parker's 2020 Album, "Soulf Food: Cooking With Maceo". Maceo Parker is considered a funk legend. He has played with each and every leader of funk, starting with James Brown throughout the 1960s and beyond, then jumping in with Parliament-Funkadelic, as well as a long time collaboration with Prince starting in 1999. On this album he blends raw, old school funk with the flavours of the New Orleans school of music.

2 pm - Save Me- The Dirty Guv'nahs feat. Maggie Rose

The Dirty Guv'nahs is a 6-piece Rock & roll band from Knoxville, TN. On this fresh track they team up with soul-rocker, Maggie Rose for a slow dance duet.

3 pm - Mockingbird - Jonah Tolchin

Born and raised in central New Jersey, Tolchin began his career as a DIY artist, hitting the road as a teenager and self-releasing his own music until he signed with a record label. Jonah Tolchin descibes himself as a rebellious kid who mostly listened to alternative rock and hip hop and punk growing up. Somewhere along the way, though, he felt like he lost that part of himself. More recently, NPR to proclaimed him "a promising new artist who artfully occupies the gulf between old-school tradition and contemporary appropriation.”

4 pm - Mean Old Frisco - Bob Corritore & Friends

Bob Corritore is considered among the top traditional blues harmonica players on the scene today. His style passionately carries forward the old school of playing that Corritore learned as a young man directly from many of original pioneers of Chicago Blues. This track is a cover of Arthur "Big Boy" Crudup's 1942 song "Mean Old Frisco"

5 pm - Late July -Zach Bryan

Zach Bryan is a singer/songwriter from Oologah, Oklahoma, who is proud of his small-town roots.

His success is found in his raspy voice, a mix of classic folk melody and outlaw country with a raw edge that cuts to the bone. This is a song for July, and today starts July,

6 pm - Arrow - Goose

Goose is a psychadelic, fluid jam band from Norwalk, CT. The band says. "it took months of messing with the arrangement to finally dial it in. And then when they hit the recording studio, it changed it again". Here it is…as it was recorded that day.

7 pm - Willie Brown Blues - Ghost Hounds

Ghost Hounds are a sextet from Pittsburgh, PA who have twice toured with The Rolling Stones on their North American tours as the opening act. Ghost Hounds are a modern day rock band that play blues inspired rock in such a way that proves that rock is not only alive, but thriving for the next generation of rock fans.

8 pm - It Feels Alright - Sam Burchfield

Raised in the foothills of the Blue Ridge mountains of South Carolina, Sam Burchfield was brought up on Appalachian music: folk, gospel, country and southern soul. The young songwriter draws on these roots with a deep lyrical honesty that carries the tradition of folk music forward.